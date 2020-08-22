Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Increases By 57.1%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Playtech stock remained flat at $$3.85 during midday trading on Friday. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYTCF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

