Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 46.5%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the July 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

BCKIF stock remained flat at $$3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCKIF. Barclays upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt cut shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

