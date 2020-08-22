Short Interest in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Decreases By 25.6%

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -127.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $186,811.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,059.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $78,483.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,659 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.2% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

