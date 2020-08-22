Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Grows By 50.0%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$15.96 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

