Short Interest in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Drops By 35.5%

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

STAG stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $12,495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

