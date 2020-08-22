Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Decreases By 17.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 622,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

