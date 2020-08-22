Short Interest in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Drops By 36.2%

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE PPR remained flat at $$4.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 230,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,255. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

