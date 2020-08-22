Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLVRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,852. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

