SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $257,892.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.05457844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014500 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

