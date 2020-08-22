Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,058,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

