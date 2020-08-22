Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.66. 15,418,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,900. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.