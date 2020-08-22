Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

