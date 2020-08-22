Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 174.3% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 49.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $1,818,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,959 shares of company stock worth $90,829,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $6.39 on Friday, hitting $251.26. 1,603,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

