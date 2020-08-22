Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,797 shares of company stock worth $2,231,004. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,188. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

