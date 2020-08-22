Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. 1,445,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,510. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,597.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,381.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,075.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.