Slow Capital Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Blackstone Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,883. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

