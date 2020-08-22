Slow Capital Inc. Sells 857 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.41. 1,421,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

