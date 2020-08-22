Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 631 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,479,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of SO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

