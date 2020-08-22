Smith Moore & CO. Buys 965 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

GD stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,416. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.