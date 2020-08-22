Smith Moore & CO. Has $888,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 48.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.