Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,785,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,500,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.