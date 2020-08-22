Smith Moore & CO. Sells 3,252 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. 8,030,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

