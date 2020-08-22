Smith Moore & CO. Sells 3,313 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.14. 602,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,925. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.