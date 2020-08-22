SnowGem Price Tops $0.0582 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $220,912.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002961 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 27,694,860 coins and its circulating supply is 27,617,768 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.