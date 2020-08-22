Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $150.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.42.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.29. 704,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,564 shares of company stock worth $8,401,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

