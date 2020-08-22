St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.13 ($13.15).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STJ shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.62) price objective (up previously from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,005 ($13.14) to GBX 1,030 ($13.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.64) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

STJ traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 987.80 ($12.91). 624,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 927.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.45), for a total value of £42,354.48 ($55,372.57).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

