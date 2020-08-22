Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 5,583,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.