State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,987. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.