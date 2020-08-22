Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein bought 82,149 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $510,966.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,048.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steel Partners stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.22. 20,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,280. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

