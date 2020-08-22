Stephens Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 251,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,299. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153,919 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 162,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 680,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 109,134 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.