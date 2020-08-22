Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after purchasing an additional 933,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Store Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

