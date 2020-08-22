Strycker View Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 38,564 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 8.4% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. 1,780,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,044. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.