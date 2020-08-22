Strycker View Capital LLC Invests $4.25 Million in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. IHS Markit comprises approximately 4.7% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 118,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.62. 1,410,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,753. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

