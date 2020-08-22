Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
Swisscom stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
