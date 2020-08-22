Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Swisscom stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

