T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 763,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

