Tael Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $13.96, $119.16 and $62.56. Tael has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $2.87 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039907 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.05454493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014569 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $45.75, $4.92, $24.72, $18.11, $5.22, $119.16, $6.32, $10.00, $7.20, $34.91 and $13.96. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.