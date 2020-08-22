Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $25.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. 2,335,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,091. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

