Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $19.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.31 billion. Target posted sales of $18.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $83.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 billion to $84.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.81 billion to $87.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Target by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

