Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is ($0.07). Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

