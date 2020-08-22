TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 1,382,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

