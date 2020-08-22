Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.45. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPX traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $85.93. 461,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,270. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

