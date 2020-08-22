TenX Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $2.27 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.05479039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014441 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,486,098 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

