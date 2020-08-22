Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 973,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 112.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 739,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 260.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 495,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 447.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 533,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

