Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 68,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $6,392,000.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $942,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,513. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

