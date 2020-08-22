Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. 4,379,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

