Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

TXN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.33. 4,379,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,263. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

