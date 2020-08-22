Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.23. 5,524,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,052. The company has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average is $233.96. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

