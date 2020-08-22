Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.03.

LOW stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.72. 4,566,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

