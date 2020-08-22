The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CAGU remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The Castle Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

