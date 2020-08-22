The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS CAGU remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The Castle Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
