The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,564. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

